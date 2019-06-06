UPDATE 1-CMC Markets profit tumbles on stringent rules, low volatility

(Adds details from statement)

June 6 (Reuters) - Online trading firm CMC Markets reported a plunge in annual earnings and slashed its dividend payout on Thursday, as regulatory curbs on highly leveraged betting and lower market volatility hit retail brokers.

The company, along with rivals Plus500 Ltd and IG Group, has been hit as regulators tighten rules on products that allowed anyone with a bank card to make highly-leveraged bets on financial markets via apps and online platforms.

CMC Markets’ profit before tax came in at 6.3 million pounds ($7.98 million) for the 12 months ended March 31, an 89% slump year-on-year, with the company saying the “deterioration in performance” was due to regulatory changes in Europe as well as market conditions.

The company proposed final dividend of 0.68 pence per share, which would bring the full-year dividend to 2.03 pence versus the 8.93 pence a share it paid out last year.

Separately, the company said Euan Marshall, who has held senior financial roles at CMC Markets for seven years, will take over as interim chief financial officer from Grant Foley who announced his departure in April.

CMC Markets said Foley will be stepping down from the board as of June 7, after saying in April that he would remain on the board for the next six months.

Volatility has also remained subdued as investors keep to the sidelines awaiting clarity on the ongoing U.S.-China trade war as well as Brexit proceedings, which is stuck in a limbo after Prime Minister Theresa May announced her departure date. ($1 = 0.7890 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Chris Peters and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)