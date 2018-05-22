CME amends feeder cattle futures, options contract rules

CHICAGO, May 22 (Reuters) - The Chicago Mercantile Exchange will amend the feeder cattle futures contract rule to include cattle identified in the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports as fancy, thin, fleshy, gaunt or full in the calculation of CME’s feeder cattle index price, the exchange said in a release on Tuesday.

The amendment change will be effective with the May 2019 contract and all other subsequent contract months.

Additionally, the CME will delay listing of its May 2019 feeder cattle futures and options contracts effective immediately. The May 2019 contract, originally scheduled to be listed on May 28, will be listed on June 10 for trading on June 11. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters Editing by Susan Thomas)