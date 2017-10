Sept 14 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures market operator, said on Thursday it will exit its over-the-counter credit default swap (CDS) clearing business by mid-2018.

The company said it would dissolve the CDS guarantee fund following the exit, freeing $650 million to CDS clearing members.

CME said it would now focus its over-the-counter clearing services on interest rate swaps and foreign exchange.