CME Group profit drops 25% in first quarter

April 28 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a 25% drop in first-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in sales of some of its top products as pandemic-related stimulus from the U.S. government curbed hedging demand.

The Chicago-based company said on Wednesday its net profit for the three months ended March 31 stood at $574.4 million, or $1.60 per share, down from $766.2 million, or $2.14 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)