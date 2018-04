April 26 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, the world’s largest futures exchange, posted a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit on Thursday as a spike in market volatility lifted trading volumes.

The company’s net income rose to $598.8 million, or $1.76 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $399.8 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.11 billion from $929.3 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)