FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
October 25, 2018 / 11:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CME Group quarterly profit rises 33 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a 33.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it earned more from providing market data services to clients and reaped the benefits of a tax cut.

Net income rose to $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.43 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.