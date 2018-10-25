CME Group quarterly profit rises 33 pct

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a 33.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as it earned more from providing market data services to clients and reaped the benefits of a tax cut.

Net income rose to $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.43 per share, according to Refinitiv estimates.

It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru)