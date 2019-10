Oct 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc on Wednesday posted a 54.5% surge in third-quarter profit, as strong trading volumes helped it make more money from clearing and settling trades.

Net income attributable to the company surged to $636.3 million, or $1.78 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)