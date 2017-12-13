CME Group veteran, post-trade head Taylor to retire at year-end

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kim Taylor, CME Group veteran and post-trade head, will retire from the world’s largest exchange group at the end of the year, she said in an email to Reuters.

Taylor, who serves as president, clearing and post-trade services, is one of the CME Group’s longest-serving executives and a member of the management team. She first joined the CME Group in 1989 and has held various roles in post-trade risk management.

She leaves the CME just as the exchange group is set to launch trading in bitcoin futures, a move that has attracted criticism from some industry participants due to fears over the cryptocurrency’s volatility.