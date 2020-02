Feb 12 (Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc on Wednesday posted a 22% rise in fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from lower taxes and cost-cutting measures to counter a hit from lower trading volumes.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $469.5 million, or $1.31 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $385.5 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2SBotx3) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)