in 14 days
CME Group's profit rises 30 pct on higher clearing and transaction fees
August 1, 2017 / 11:10 AM / in 14 days

CME Group's profit rises 30 pct on higher clearing and transaction fees

1 Min Read

Aug 1 - CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 30 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher clearing and transaction fees.

The company's net income rose to $415.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $320.1 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CME earned $1.23 per share.

Revenue rose to $924.6 million from $906.4 million.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

