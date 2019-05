NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, one of the world’s largest exchange operators, on Wednesday reported a drop in first quarter earnings, due in part to lower volatility versus a year ago, which led to lower volumes, while expenses also increased.

Net income fell to $496.9 million, or $1.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $598.8 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)