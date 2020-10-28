Exchange operator CME's quarterly profit slumps 35%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - CME Group, the world’s biggest futures exchange operator, on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit plunged 35% as decreased trading volumes resulted in lower fees for clearing and settling transactions.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 came in at $411.5 million, or $1.15 per share, compared with $636.3 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.