UPDATE 1-CME earnings top estimates, helped by market data fees

(Adds financial details, background on NEX acquisition)

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc, one of the world’s largest exchange operators, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected first quarter earnings, as higher market data revenues helped offset lower trading volumes.

Net income fell to $496.9 million, or $1.39 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $598.8 million, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time costs, such as merger and acquisition expenses, the company said it earned $1.62 per share, topping the mean estimate of analysts by 2 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, closed its $5 billion acquisition of NEX Group for in November, giving it a trading platform for bonds, swaps and currencies, and has been working to expand its product offerings.

The Chicago-based company said average daily volume fell to 18.6 million contracts from 22.2 million contracts a year earlier, which was the busiest quarter in CME’s history.

Clearing and transaction fees revenue dropped 2.1 percent to $952.6 million, while market data revenue surged 37 percent to $130.1 million.

Total revenue at CME rose 6.4 percent in the quarter to $1.2 billion, while expenses rose 49 percent to $548.6 million. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)