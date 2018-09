CME Sets Differentials for 2019 Soybean Meal, Soybean Oil Delivery

Sept 14 (Reuters) - CME GROUP:

* UPDATES THE TERRITORIAL DELIVERY DIFFERENTIALS FOR ALL SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES DELIVERY MONTHS BEGINNING WITH JANUARY 2019 CONTRACT MONTH AND ENDING WITH DECEMBER 2019 CONTRACT

* THE 2019 DIFFERENTIAL FOR CENTRAL REGION TO BE AT PAR, NORTHEAST AT $3 PER TONNE PREMIUM, MIDSOUTH AT $9.50/T PREMIUM, MISSOURI AT ZERO, EASTERN IOWA AT $6/T DISCOUNT AND NORTHERN, AT $7 DISCOUNT

* CME UPDATES TERRITORIAL DELIVERY DIFFERENTIALS, IN CENTS PER HUNDREDWEIGHT, FOR ALL SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES DELIVERY MONTHS BEGINNING WITH JANUARY 2019 CONTRACT MONTH AND ENDING WITH DECEMBER 2019 CONTRACT MONTH

* THE 2019 DIFFERENTIAL FOR ILLINOIS TO BE AT PAR, EASTERN REGION SET AT $10 DISCOUNT, EASTERN IOWA AT $150 DISCOUNT, SOUTHWEST AT $125 PREMIUM, NORTHERN AT $155 DISCOUNT AND WESTERN, AT $5 DISCOUNT

* SOURCE: bit.ly/2NKHlcv (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru)