FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Market News
January 17, 2018 / 9:48 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

REFILE-Up Cannabis-parent Newstrike's shareholders approve sale to CanniMed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in headline)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Newstrike Resources Ltd’s shareholders approved the sale of the Canadian cannabis producer to CanniMed Therapeutics Inc, which is fighting off a hostile takeover bid from fellow medical marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc.

CanniMed has a shareholder meeting on Jan. 23 to vote on the Newstrike acquisition, which Aurora has called a “terrible deal”.

Earlier this month, CanniMed signed a deal with Up Cannabis, which is owned by Newstrike, for the supply of raw materials in the face of rising demand as Canada prepares to legalize recreational pot.

CanniMed has filed a $725 million lawsuit as it tries to fend off Aurora’s hostile takeover. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.