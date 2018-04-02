CORRECTED-CanniMed CEO Brent Zettl resigns, effective immediately

(Corrects paragraph 2 to “Aurora Cannabis” from “Aurora Therapeutics”)

April 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc and CanniMed Therapeutics said CanniMed Chief Executive Officer Brent Zettl has resigned, effective immediately.

Aurora Cannabis senior vice president Andrċ Jérôme, who was previously tasked with heading the acquisition of CanniMed will serve as Interim CEO.

Aurora is close to the completion of its purchase of CanniMed to create the world’s most valuable weed firm. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)