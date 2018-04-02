FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 11:50 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Therapeutics exec tapped interim CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in paragraphs 1 and 2 to “Aurora Cannabis” from “Aurora Therapeutics”)

April 2 (Reuters) - CanniMed Therapeutics, which is being acquired by Aurora Cannabis, said Chief Executive Officer Brent Zettl has resigned.

Aurora Cannabis senior vice president Andrċ Jérôme, previously tasked with heading the acquisition of CanniMed, will serve as interim CEO.

Aurora is almost set to close the purchase of CanniMed, creating the world’s most valuable weed firm after months of tensions between the companies.

“I would like to express our gratitude to Brent for his leadership of CanniMed over the past three decades,” Chief Financial Officer John Knowles said in a statement.

In a combined statement, the companies said Zettl will assist CanniMed and Aurora in an advisory role through the merger.

Aurora had originally made a hostile bid capped at C$24 per share for CanniMed, and increased it to C$43. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
