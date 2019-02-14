UPDATE 1-CME Group beats fourth-quarter profit on higher transaction fees

(Adds revenue, daily volumes, background)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CME Group’s fourth-quarter profit topped estimates on Thursday, as the exchange operator earned more from transaction fees, driven by a marked increase in market volatility.

Fears of a U.S. slowdown and the U.S.-China trade war spiked market volatility in the quarter ended Dec. 31, prompting investors to rearrange portfolios or exit risky positions, which benefited exchange operators such as CME that get most of their revenue from transaction fees.

CME said average daily volume (ADV) surged 31 percent to 20.8 million contracts, lifting clearing and transaction fees, CME’s biggest revenue stream, 36 percent to $1.03 billion. “During the fourth quarter, elevated volatility and increased customer demand for our diverse risk management products resulted in strong trading volumes,” Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy said.

The company's adjusted net income rose to $624.5 million, or $1.77 per share, in the quarter, from $383 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. [reut.rs/2tm2oGk ]

Analysts on average had expected the Chicago-based company to report a profit of $1.72 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose 37 percent to $1.24 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)