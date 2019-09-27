IN BRIEF: Judge finds no evidence of change in Medicare bad-debt reimbursement policy

Long-term healthcare providers who accused the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of acting arbitrarily by changing its bad-debt reimbursement policy without notice lost their lawsuit on Friday, when a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled that they had not offered any evidence to show that that policy had actually changed.

New Lifecare Hospitals of North Carolina and three affiliates sought to force Medicare to reimburse them for $3 million in deductibles and co-insurance payments that Medicare recipients owed but failed to pay. They filed suit in 2017 after exhausting the administrative appeals process.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ni8SGC