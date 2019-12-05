UPDATE 1-China Cinda says to take active part in rescue plans for firms, institutions

(Adds details, context)

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd, one of the four biggest state-owned asset management companies in the country, said on Thursday it would actively participate in rescue plans for companies, local governments and financial institutions hit by liquidity problems.

Cinda will guide mergers and acquisitions to support firms that are in a liquidity crisis, Xiang Dang, an assistant to the president of Cinda, said at a news conference.

Its approach would include including introducing strategic investors to such firms, debt to equity swaps, debt restructuring and spinning off assets.

The comments confirm a Reuters report last week that Cinda is included in an expanded asset-backed securities (ABS) pilot programme as part of a regulatory push to reduce risks for high-risk financial institutions.

The scheme is seen as a tool to shift risk away from the banking system as economic growth slows and bad loans rise.

Yang Yingxun, general manager at the financial planning department of Cinda, said Cinda is closely working with credit rating agencies on rating such securities.