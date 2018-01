(Corrects spelling in second paragraph)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - CNA Hardy, a commercial insurer within the Lloyd’s markets, on Thursday named Stuart Middleton as chief executive of its subsidiary in Luxembourg.

Middleton joined CNA Hardy, a unit of U.S. insurer CNA Financial Corp, on Nov. 6 as head of small business. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)