CNH Industrial says CEO left to pursue other interests

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial said on Tuesday CEO Hubertus Mulhauser had left the industrial vehicle maker “to pursue other interests”, a day after announcing his replacement.

On Monday the Italian-American maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said Muhlhauser was leaving with immediate effect and that the board unanimously accepted his resignation.

CNH said Chairman Suzanne Heywood would step in as temporary CEO until a permanent replacement was found.

The company, however, did give a reason for the leadership change.

In a statement released on Tuesday in response to a request by Italian Stock Exchange, CNH added that Muhlhauser offered to assist the company while it searched for a successor, but that it decided to accept his resignation with immediate effect.