Financials
October 11, 2019 / 2:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CNH's Iveco unit to invest $4.2 bln globally in next 5 yrs

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Iveco, the truck unit of industrial vehicle group CNH Industrial, will invest $4.2 billion worldwide under its plan to 2024, trade unions said in a statement.

Specific figures about investments in Europe are not yet available, unions FIM, UILM, FISMIC, UGLM and AQCFR said in a joint statement after meeting with Iveco Chief Executive Gerrit Marx in Turin.

Last month the Italian-U.S. group said it would split in two and list its truck, bus and engine divisions in an effort to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

A spokesman for CNH Industrial confirmed the figure provided by the unions for Iveco’s investments.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below