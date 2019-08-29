Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 29, 2019 / 8:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CNH Industrial considers spin-off of Iveco truck unit - source

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italian-American industrial vehicles maker CNH Industrial is considering a possible spin-off of its truck unit Iveco as part of a wider reorganisation plan, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The source said a spin-off is one of the most likely developments for Iveco, confirming a Bloomberg report on Thursday, but added that many aspects of the deal are yet to be defined.

The Iveco spin-off might be part of a wider reorganisation plan for CNH Industrial, which is expected to be announced during a presentation to investors scheduled for Sept. 3 in New York.

CNH Industrial - whose main shareholder is Exor, the holding group of Italy’s Agnelli family, which also controls Fiat Chrysler and premium sports car maker Ferrari - makes most of its profit from farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below