RPT-UPDATE 3-CNH Industrial redesigns spin-off perimeter, ups outlook after robust Q1

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it would include its defence and special vehicle businesses among assets it plans to spin off, as it boosted its 2021 guidance and posted better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Chief Executive Scott Wine said the decision was aimed at creating a more rational group to separate.

“Our Defence, firefighting and FPT (engine) businesses will be included in this spin, as they are closely aligned with the types of products engineered and manufactured by our commercial vehicle business,” he told analysts.

The group said in 2019 it planned to split in two and separately list its lower-margin Iveco truck and bus business along with its FPT engine division to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

A source last week told Reuters that including the defence and special vehicle businesses among the assets to be spun off was also aimed at speeding up the deal, now expected to be completed in early 2022 after delays due to the COVID-19 crisis.

CNH Industrial - which is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family - last month ended talks over a potential sale of Iveco to China’s FAW Jiefang .

“This decision was primarily based on two factors: confidence and speed,” Wine said. “After considering all inputs, including the strengthening performance of our ‘commercial vehicle’ business, we determined that singularly focusing on executing the spin was our most certain and fastest path to a separation.”

STRONG Q1

CNH said its adjusted operating profit (EBIT) from industrial activities stood at $545 million in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance across its businesses, well above a $275 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters.

Consolidated revenues were up 37% to $7.47 billion.

Milan-listed shares closed up 5.3% at 12.8950 euros, among the top gainers on Milan’s blue-chip index.

Analysts at Mediobanca Securities called the results “a strong beat.”

“We overcame unprecedented supply-chain challenges, rising commodity costs and the persistent impact of COVID-19,” the CEO said.

CNH said it expected strong demand to continue across regions and segments for the rest of the year as well as adverse trends in raw materials, especially steel, and freight costs. But Wine said the group would offset most such headwinds thanks to pricing.

It now forecasts full-year sales to rise between 14% and 18% in 2021, versus a previous outlook of between 8% and 12%.