UPDATE 2-CNH Industrial ups outlook after robust Q1, redesigns spin-off perimeter

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Industrial vehicle maker CNH Industrial said on Wednesday it would include its defence and special vehicle businesses among assets it plans to spin off, as it boosted its 2021 guidance and posted better-than-expected quarterly profits.

The maker of farm machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains, said its adjusted operating profit (EBIT) from industrial activities stood at $545 million in the first quarter, helped by a strong performance across its businesses.

That was well above a $275 million forecast in an analyst poll compiled by Reuters. Consolidated revenues were up 37% to $7.47 billion.

“We overcame unprecedented supply chain challenges, rising commodity costs and the persistent impact of COVID-19 to deliver solid revenue growth and margin expansion, also above Q1 2019 performance,” Chief Executive Scott Wine said in a statement.

The company’s Milan-listed shares were 4.8% higher at 1420 GMT, among the top gainers on Milan’s blue-chip index.

CNH Industrial said it expected strong demand to continue across regions and segments for the rest of the year and forecast full-year sales to rise between 14-18% in 2021, up from a previous outlook of between 8-12%.

Analysts at Mediobanca Securities called the results “a strong beat”, noting they were likely ahead of the latest expectations.

The company, however, added that adverse trends in raw materials, especially steel, as well as in freight and logistics costs, weighed on production costs in the first quarter and that pressure is likely to continue for the remainder of the year.

SPIN-OFF

CNH Industrial said in 2019 it planned to split into two and separately list its lower-margin Iveco truck and bus business along with its FPT engine division to boost asset values and streamline its businesses.

The decision to include the defence and special vehicle businesses among the assets to be spun-off aims to speed up the deal, which is now expected to be completed in early 2022 after delays due to the COVID-19 crisis, a source told Reuters last week.

CNH Industrial - which is controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family - last month ended talks over a potential sale of its truck unit Iveco to China’s FAW Jiefang.