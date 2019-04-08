Iveco core to CNH Industrial as strategy review ongoing - CEO

MUNICH, April 8 (Reuters) - Iveco truck unit is a core part of CNH Industrial’s business, its new chief executive said on Monday, adding however that the group was still in the process of reviewing its strategy.

The Iveco unit has often been cited as a potential spin-off candidate, especially after CNH Industrial’s previous CEO said he was open to considering hiving off some of the company’s units once their balance sheets were sound.

“We will hold a Capital Markets Day in the second half of this year and give an outline of how CNH Industrial’s portfolio will develop in the next 10 to 15 years,” Hubertus Muhlhauser, who was appointed to the helm last year, told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Munich.

CNH Industrial makes most of its profits from farming machinery, Iveco commercial vehicles, construction equipment and powertrains.