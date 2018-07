PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances , which has been at the centre of recent merger speculation, appointed an interim chief executive on Friday to replace departing Frederic Lavenir who unexpectedly quit earlier this month.

CNP Assurances’s board appointed deputy CEO Antoine Lissowski to replace Lavenir, who has said he would leave the company on Aug. 31 citing personal reasons. Lissowski will take over on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Bate Felix)