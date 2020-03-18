Financials
March 18, 2020 / 7:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

French life insurer CNP Assurances confirms dividend after shares drop 22%

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 18 (Reuters) - French life insurer CNP Assurances sought on Wednesday to reassure investors, saying the group’s solvency ratio remained at a high level and confirming its dividend payout after shares plummetted by 22% in one day.

Fresh fears over the fallout from the coronavirus spread and shutdowns roiled markets on Wednesday. European insurance index was down 11%.

“In current market circumstances, the group solvency ratio of CNP Assurances remains at a high level. CNP Assurances confirms its proposal for a dividend of 0.94 euros per share at the General Assembly on 17 April 2020,” the insurer said.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below