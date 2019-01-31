MOVES-French insurer CNP Assurances appoints Behar as CFO

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French insurer CNP Assurances said on Thursday it had appointed Thomas Behar as chief financial officer, replacing Antoine Lissowski, who was appointed CEO in November.

Behar has been CNP Assurances’s group financial performance director since December 2017. He trained as an engineer and an actuary in France.

CNP Assurances is in the process of merging with Banque Postale, the state-owned mail service’s bank, in a government attempt to build a company that can provide bank and insurance services in less well serviced rural areas of France.

The insurer’s CEO Frederic Lavenir quit in August, weeks before the merger plan was unveiled.

CNP Assurances also appointed three other senior executives: Vincent Damas as group chief risk officer, Corinne Gouthiere as group internal audit director and Marie Grison as group administrative officer. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Susan Fenton)