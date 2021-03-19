Co-founders of Greenspoon Marder's L.A. office jump to Norton Rose Fulbright

Less than three years after launching a Los Angeles office for Florida-based Greenspoon Marder, litigation partners Jim Turken and Rebecca Lawlor Calkins are leaving the firm with two associates to join Norton Rose Fulbright.

The moves by Turken and Calkins, along with associates Kelly Doyle Dahan and Neil Thakor, are the latest L.A. hires for Norton Rose Fulbright, which brought on Jones Day’s Brian Sun as a partner earlier this month.

