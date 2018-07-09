Britain's Co-operative Bank hires new CEO from Lloyds

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank said on Monday it had appointed Andrew Bester as its new chief executive officer, following the resignation of Liam Coleman after less than two years in the job.

Bester joins the Co-op bank from Lloyds Banking Group , where he was group director and chief executive of the commercial banking division, and he led the transformation of that business since 2012, the Co-operative said in a statement.