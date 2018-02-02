Britain's Co-operative Bank names Bob Dench as chairman​

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank has named former chairman of Paragon Banking Group Bob Dench as chairman, Co-op Bank said on Friday, as it seeks to further its recovery following a $900 million rescue by investors last year.

Dench will join Co-op Bank on March 14, succeeding Dennis Holt who is retiring.

The bank agreed a restructuring and recapitalisation plan last June with U.S. hedge fund creditors after its capital base fell to levels unacceptable to regulators hurt by restructuring costs and weak income.