FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Financials
February 2, 2018 / 11:09 AM / in 6 hours

Britain's Co-operative Bank names Bob Dench as chairman​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain’s Co-operative Bank has named former chairman of Paragon Banking Group Bob Dench as chairman, Co-op Bank said on Friday, as it seeks to further its recovery following a $900 million rescue by investors last year.

Dench will join Co-op Bank on March 14, succeeding Dennis Holt who is retiring.

The bank agreed a restructuring and recapitalisation plan last June with U.S. hedge fund creditors after its capital base fell to levels unacceptable to regulators hurt by restructuring costs and weak income.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.