Antenna patent dispute gets poor reception at Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court had harsh words for both sides Wednesday in a patent-infringement case involving a portable antenna positioner, saying the parties jointly led the district court “down a wrong, and possibly unnecessary, path” with “confusing and potentially meritless theories” and “critical omissions” about the facts and an absent party.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated a ruling for AQYR Technologies Inc and its parent company, Windmill International, which had co-owned the patent with the plaintiff/appellant, AntennaSys Inc.

