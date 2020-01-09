D.C. Circuit to hear oncologists’ appeal in fight over Medicare drug reimbursements

A federal appeals court will hear argument Thursday in an oncologist group’s challenge to the ongoing, automatic 2 percent cut in Medicare reimbursement for intravenous cancer treatments and other drugs administered by healthcare providers.

In its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) says the cuts – which took effect in 2013 as a temporary budget-balancing measure but have been extended through 2027 – are an unconstitutional “line-item veto” of the reimbursement formula that Congress wrote into the Medicare Modernization Act in 2003.

