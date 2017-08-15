FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in an hour

Coach's quarterly profit nearly doubles

1 Min Read

People walk past a Coach store on Madison Avenue in New York, January 23, 2013.Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Coach Inc (COH.N) reported a quarterly profit that nearly doubled, helped by strong demand for Stuart Weitzman shoes and for its handbag and accessories in North America.

Coach said its net income rose to $151.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended July 1, from $81.5 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net sales fell to $1.13 billion from $1.15 billion, as it cut back on promotions and pulled its products from department store shelves.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Uday Sampath Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

