U.S. appeals court revives lawsuit against Coachella festival over artist ban

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived an antitrust lawsuit accusing the operators of the Coachella music festival in southern California of illegally banning artists from playing in other festivals for nearly five months.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Portland, Oregon, said in an unsigned order that a lower court judge erred in concluding that operators of that city’s Soul’d Out music festival lacked standing to sue Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc, Goldenvoice and other defendants associated with Coachella.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dDN0u7