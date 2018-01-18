Cerrejon president to leave post in June, company says

BOGOTA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The president of Cerrejon, Colombia’s largest thermal coal miner, will leave his position at the end of June, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Roberto Junguito, who has been president for six years, is leaving for personal reasons, the company said.

Cerrejon’s board said in the statement it was satisfied with Junguito’s professionalism and the quality of his work during his tenure and that it would begin the search for his replacement.

Production and exports at Cerrejon, which belongs in equal parts to BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Glencore, fell in 2017 for a third straight year as heavy rainfall affected operations, the mine’s owners said this month.

The mining company is currently negotiating wages and benefits with the main workers’ union, which has threatened to strike if terms are not agreed by Friday.

A strike could further reduce production and overseas sales from the world’s fifth-largest coal-exporting nation.

Cerrejon, one of the world’s largest open-pit coal mines, is located in northern La Guajira province. It has a railway line spanning more than 90 miles (150-km) and a seaport to handle shipments. (Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Leslie Adler)