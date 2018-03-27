Coal company can subpoena witness records from miners’ law firm – 11th Circ.

An Alabama-based mining company can subpoena records about undisclosed witness payments from the law firm and attorney that represented Colombian coal miners in several unsuccessful human-rights lawsuits against it, the 11th Circuit held on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Florida-based law firm Conrad & Scherer must turn the documents over to a special master handling the Drummond Co’s defamation action against the firm and its then-partner, Terry Collingsworth.

