March 27, 2018 / 1:28 AM / in 17 hours

Coal company can subpoena witness records from miners’ law firm – 11th Circ.

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

An Alabama-based mining company can subpoena records about undisclosed witness payments from the law firm and attorney that represented Colombian coal miners in several unsuccessful human-rights lawsuits against it, the 11th Circuit held on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Florida-based law firm Conrad & Scherer must turn the documents over to a special master handling the Drummond Co’s defamation action against the firm and its then-partner, Terry Collingsworth.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ulIoaa

