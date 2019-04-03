Washington state not thwarting Trump by denying permit to coal terminal - judge

The state of Washington did not impermissibly meddle in foreign affairs by blocking the creation of a massive bulk-export facility that would receive coal by rail from landlocked states and ship it to Asia, a federal judge has ruled.

Monday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan narrows the claims that BNSF Railway and Lighthouse Resources, the parent company of Millennium Bulk Terminals, can raise at a bench trial scheduled next month in Tacoma, in which they allege Washington state has illegally denied them a permit to expand the coal facility.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TS6kJR