U.S. failed to consider climate in mine lease extensions - 10th Circuit
September 15, 2017 / 11:57 PM / a month ago

U.S. failed to consider climate in mine lease extensions - 10th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The government’s environmental impact statements in support of extending leases on four mines that generate nearly 20 percent of the nation’s coal supply failed to take into account climate science and the effect rising coal prices would have on development of cleaner energy sources, a federal appeals court said on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals faulted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for assuming, without evidence, that shutting down the mines in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin would have no effect on greenhouse gas emissions or climate change because other suppliers would simply step in to meet the rising demand for coal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h7sjuS

