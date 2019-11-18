Coalition including Tesla asks to intervene in California emissions lawsuits

A coalition of companies in the electric car industry, including Tesla, is siding with California in its bid to stop the Trump administration from blocking it from continuing to set its own fuel efficiency and auto emissions standards.

The National Coalition for Advanced Transportation (NCAT), whose members also include electric automaker Rivian and utility Exelon, on Friday asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to intervene in a pair of lawsuits by the attorneys general of California and 22 other states and environmental groups challenging the Trump administration’s move, which it says imperils billions of dollars in investments by its members.

