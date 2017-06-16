FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge certifies class in investors' lawsuit against Cobalt
June 16, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 4 months ago

Judge certifies class in investors' lawsuit against Cobalt

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Houston has granted class status to a lawsuit by Cobalt International Energy investors accusing the company of misleading them about unsuccessful drilling in Angola and about alleged bribes funneled to Angolan officials.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Atlas ruled on Thursday that the case involves common issues of law and facts that can be resolved for all class members in one stroke. She also named Entwistle & Cappucci and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann as class counsel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tbkEAW

