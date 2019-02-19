Britain's Cobham takes 160 mln stg charge over Boeing dispute

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - British engineer Cobham said on Tuesday it would take an additional exceptional charge of 160 million pounds ($206 million) in relation to a dispute with Boeing over an aerial refueling program.

Cobham, Britain’s third biggest defence and aerospace group after Rolls-Royce and BAE Systems, said the charge comprised 86 million pounds relating to the settlement of the above dispute and 74 million pounds relating to additional costs to complete the retained KC-46 contract.

The group had already taken a 40 million pound charge on the dispute in July 2018.