Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
September 13, 2019 / 6:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Advent takeover deal for Cobham backed by most shareholders -FT

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Advent International is set to clinch its 4 billion pound ($4.99 billion) takeover of defence and aerospace group Cobham Plc after Advent received support from more than 75% of shareholders, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The tally is based on the number of proxy votes already cast ahead of a crucial shareholder vote on Monday, the FT reported on.ft.com/31kBOgj, citing people familiar with the situation.

Cobham and Advent did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. ($1 = 0.8019 pounds) (Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

