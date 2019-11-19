UK minded to accept Advent's undertakings to secure Cobham deal

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The British government has said it is minded to accept legally binding undertakings put forward by private equity group Advent in order to secure its purchase of defence company Cobham.

Business minister Andrea Leadsom said she would now run a consultation until Dec. 17 on the proposals which include ensuring that existing security arrangements will be strengthened.

Advent will also have to give prior notice to the Ministry of Defence if it plans to sell all or parts of Cobham’s business. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)