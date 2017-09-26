FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role
#Industrials
September 26, 2017 / 6:28 AM / in 24 days

Former Airbus UK chief Paul Kahn joins Cobham in senior role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - British defence supplier Cobham on Tuesday named Paul Kahn, the former Airbus UK boss, as president of its communications and connectivity sector.

Cobham said Kahn, who stepped down as head of Airbus UK in July as part of a corporate shake-up, will take up his new job on Oct. 2.

Michel Emelianoff, who currently holds the role, will leave Cobham by the end of the calendar year, following a handover period.

Reuters reported on Sept. 21 that Kahn was set to join Cobham to help Chief Executive David Lockwood lead a turnaround of the firm. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

