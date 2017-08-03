FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cobham says reviewing wireless unit as first-half profit falls
August 3, 2017 / 6:18 AM / 2 months ago

Cobham says reviewing wireless unit as first-half profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cobham, the struggling British aerospace and defence electronics company, said on Thursday it was reviewing the future of its wireless business, which accounts for 10 percent of revenue, in the next stage of its turnaround plan.

The company, which raised 500 million pounds ($661 million) in a rights issue to shore up its balance sheet in May, reported underlying profit before tax of 69.5 million pounds in the first half, down from 75.8 million pounds a year ago.

$1 = 0.7560 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

