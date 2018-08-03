Cobham, warning of long road to recovery, reiterates full-year outlook

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A growing order intake helped British engineer Cobham to reiterate its full-year underlying profit forecast on Friday but the group warned its full recovery would still take time and risks and challenges remained.

Cobham, known for its air-to-air refuelling technology, has been trying to turn around its business after a string of profit warnings forced it into a rights issue in 2017.

It said on Friday its expectations for 2018 group underlying profit remained unchanged “with a range of potential outcomes”. Its order intake stood at 1.03 billion pounds, up from 916 million pounds in 2017.