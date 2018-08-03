FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 6:20 AM / in 3 hours

Cobham, warning of long road to recovery, reiterates full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A growing order intake helped British engineer Cobham to reiterate its full-year underlying profit forecast on Friday but the group warned its full recovery would still take time and risks and challenges remained.

Cobham, known for its air-to-air refuelling technology, has been trying to turn around its business after a string of profit warnings forced it into a rights issue in 2017.

It said on Friday its expectations for 2018 group underlying profit remained unchanged “with a range of potential outcomes”. Its order intake stood at 1.03 billion pounds, up from 916 million pounds in 2017.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

