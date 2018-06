June 18 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp said on Monday it would acquire CoBiz Financial Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.

BOK will pay about 75 percent of the price in shares and the rest in cash.

It expects the acquisition to boost earnings by 6 percent in 2019 and 9 percent in 2020. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)